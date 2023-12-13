At this time it is very common to buy gifts through sites like amazon. In this way, multiple banks have joined forces with this site to provide a series of benefits to all users who are looking for the perfect gift for Christmas, and Here we tell you about all the banking promotions on Amazon.

To begin, all those who have a Citibanamex and Banorte credit or debit card will be able to enjoy a 10% discount with purchases that are equal to or greater than $3 thousand pesos. All you need is to fill your cart to meet the required amount, and right after selecting your payment method, you will have to enter BNMX23, for those with Citibamanex, or BANORTE23, for Banorte usersin the “Gift Cards and Promotional Codes” section, and that's it.

By using these codes you can enjoy a 10% discount on all your purchases similar to or greater than $3 thousand pesos. This promotion began on December 12, and will be valid until December 18, 2023. However, some of the restrictions we find here include not being able to combine with interest-free months. Likewise, the discount does not apply to digital software, pre-sales of video games, select Apple products, Beats, and high-calorie foods.

For their part, those who have BBVA have not been abandoned, since Amazon Mexico provides up to 12 months without interest and 7% bonus when purchasing products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, whose cost is equal to or greater than $10 thousand pesos. Along with this, we remind you that Amazon will have a series of discounts on various products throughout December.

Christmas is a period of chaos in shopping centers and in all stores. In this way, Amazon has become a great tool to find the promised gift without having to suffer with everything that goes to a physical place entails at this time, and these offers make this process much more attractive.

Via: Amazon Mexico