COLPISA Madrid Saturday, December 17, 2022, 19:42



The former president of Sareb (Sociedad de Gestión de Activos Procedentes de la Restructuración Bancaria) and former CEO of Bankinter, Jaime Echegoyen (Madrid, 1956), died this Saturday of cancer.

It was in March 2014 when Echegoyen landed in the entity created to absorb the toxic assets of the banks and the old savings banks after the previous financial crisis as CEO, to be appointed president a year later.

After seven years in office, the manager submitted his resignation in May 2021 for “personal reasons.” A decision that coincided with the beginning of the Government’s plans to acquire the participation of more than 50% that CaixaBank, Banco Santander and Banco Sabadell still controlled, with the aim of making the entity capital and state-managed.

Graduated in Law from the Complutense University of Madrid, Echegoyen accumulated more than 35 years of experience in the national and international financial sector, in which he held various positions of high responsibility.

Before reaching the so-called ‘bad bank’, he was CEO of Barclays in Spain and Portugal (2011-2013) and previously of Bankinter (2002-2010), an entity where he began working in 1988.

Prior to joining Bankinter, Echegoyen worked for Bank of America for nine years, at its New York and London offices.

More recently, and after leaving Sareb, Echegoyen joined the board of the Asturian technology consultancy Izertis in 2021. And in October of that same year he was named the new president of Trade & Working Capital (TWC).