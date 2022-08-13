Home page World

A suspected bank robber had to be freed by emergency services because he was buried in his specially dug tunnel. (Iconic image) © Friso Gentsch/ dpa

A man was trapped in a self-dug tunnel in Rome. The rescue operation lasted several hours. He probably wanted to break into a bank.

Rome – A spectacular coup almost cost him his life: after several hours, firefighters had to rescue a suspected bank robber from a self-dug tunnel that had collapsed on him. The bank robber was taken to a hospital, and his three accomplices in the film-ready action were arrested by the police.

Rescue action in Rome: Suspected bank robbers themselves called the emergency number

Dozens of emergency services were busy digging up the man for eight hours. Shortly before 8:00 p.m., the buried person was then brought outside by firefighters and specialists in the search for earthquake victims. He was then taken to a hospital.

The rescued and three other men were arrested. According to initial findings, it was a gang member himself who died on Thursday morning (11 Aug) made the emergency call after the accident happened. As the Italian police announced on Friday, the investigators assume that the gang wanted to break into shops or a bank branch near the Vatican. A police spokesman said the investigation was still ongoing.

Bank robbers apparently wanted to use the long weekend for a coup

Most shops in Italy are traditionally closed on this long holiday weekend: Many Romans leave the city around the Assumption Day on Monday. This was apparently what the four burglars from Rome and Naples were aiming for.

The tunnel starts under a vacant shop that has only recently been rented. “We thought people were renovating there,” a local resident told AFP. “We had no suspicions and didn’t hear any noises.” In the midst of the excavation work, however, the ceiling of their narrow tunnel sagged. “Help, please free me!” The man shouted, according to media reports. The emergency services then dug a second tunnel to the rescue. The man was given fluids and oxygen while he was still underground.

