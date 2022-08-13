The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that, in conjunction with the start of the Umrah season for the current year 1444 AH, holders of all types of visas and those coming from all countries of the world for the purpose of tourism and visits, the ability to perform Umrah during their stay in the Kingdom.

The ministry has also made it possible to perform Umrah for those coming to Saudi Arabia who have obtained visas from the United States, the United Kingdom and the Schengen countries.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement published in Saudi newspapers today, Saturday, that the “Maqam” platform, in cooperation with a number of approved tourism companies and agencies, allows the possibility of obtaining an Umrah visa for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom, and choosing the package of services available on one of the approved electronic platforms.

She pointed out that the “Spirit of Saudi” platform provides multiple electronic facilities for issuing an electronic visa to visit the Kingdom to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

The ministry clarified that those who have obtained a family visit visa and a personal visit can perform Umrah with ease by booking an appointment through the “Umrahna” application while visiting their relatives and friends in the Kingdom, by submitting on the unified national platform for visas.

And the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah added, “Performing Umrah is required to obtain comprehensive health insurance for visitors, which includes coverage of treatment costs from infection with the Corona virus, personal accidents that result in death or disability, flight delays or cancellations, and other matters.”