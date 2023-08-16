Bank of Italy, public debt is still growing. In June +27.8 billion euros

Last June the general government debt increased by 27.8 billion compared to the previous month, resulting equal to 2,843.1 billion. This was announced by the Bank of Italy in the statistical publication “Public finance: borrowing requirement and debt”, explaining that the increase reflects the growth in the Treasury’s liquid assets (14.2 billion, to 41.8 billion), the general government borrowing requirement (12 .3 billion), as well as the effect of spreads and premiums on issue and redemption, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and changes in exchange rates (1.3 billion).

READ ALSO: Meloni is good to rest in Puglia. Then a fiery autumn and a 50 billion Maneuver

With reference to the sub-sector breakdown, the debt of central government increased by 30.4 billion, while that of local government decreased by 2.6 billion. On the other hand, the debt of social security institutions remained practically unchanged. The average residual life remained stable at 7.7 years. The share of debt held by the Bank of Italy decreased to 25.4 per cent (from 25.8 in the previous month), while in May (the last month for which this data is available) those held by non-residents and other residents (mainly households and non-financial firms) remained almost unchanged at 26.5 and 10.9 per cent respectively

As for tax revenue caccounted for in the state budget, in June they amounted to 38.2 billion, increasing by 6.3 percent compared to the corresponding month of 2022. In the first half of the year amounted to 231.3 billion, an increase of 6.1 percent over the same period last year.

Subscribe to the newsletter

