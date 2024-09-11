Given the recent success (at least on the critical front) of Astro Bot, many are waiting for a possible 3D platformer also from Xbox, but it seems that Double End have no intention of recover intellectual property famous on this front as Banjo Kazooie or Conker.

In fact, both titles would be more logically associated with Rare, but given the skills demonstrated in this area by Double Fine, especially with Psychonauts 2, and the fact that both companies are now part of the large Xbox Game Studios family, someone tried to ask the team to Tim Schaefer if you were interested in recovering these titles for future projects.

The response, however, was negative in both caseswith dry but rather unequivocal responses from the studio, which is evidently not interested in taking up materials already developed by others.