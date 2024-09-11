Given the recent success (at least on the critical front) of Astro Bot, many are waiting for a possible 3D platformer also from Xbox, but it seems that Double End have no intention of recover intellectual property famous on this front as Banjo Kazooie or Conker.
In fact, both titles would be more logically associated with Rare, but given the skills demonstrated in this area by Double Fine, especially with Psychonauts 2, and the fact that both companies are now part of the large Xbox Game Studios family, someone tried to ask the team to Tim Schaefer if you were interested in recovering these titles for future projects.
The response, however, was negative in both caseswith dry but rather unequivocal responses from the studio, which is evidently not interested in taking up materials already developed by others.
Double Fine Wants to Make Its Own Games
Both exchanges took place on X, where a user first asked the team if they planned to develop a 3D platformer, accompanying the question with a clip of Banjo, but was met with a simple “no” response.
Later, another user in the thread asked if a Conker recovery was possible, but Double Fine again responded “no”, also adding that “we want to create *our* games“.
It is clear that the team has no intention of exploiting other teams’ intellectual property for its next projects, preferring to rely on its own creativity, as it has always shown it wants to do.
While this represents a closure to a return of Conker or Banjo in some form, it still leaves a great deal of curiosity regarding Double Fine’s next projects, as they have been silent about their ongoing work for quite some time now.
