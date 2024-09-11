Home policy

Senator Lindsey Graham is one of his party’s loudest Trump supporters and has now expressed criticism of his appearance in the TV debate.

Philadelphia – After his much-criticized performance in the TV duel against Kamala Harris consists Donald Trump that he is the clear winner in the polls. Many people in his party see things differently and accuse Harris of having lured Trump into a trap and deliberately irritated him.

And some – like the Republican Senator from the state of South Carolina, Lindsey Graham – even say that the evening was “a missed opportunity” or even a “disaster.” That is at least what former Republican consultant Tim Miller, who previously worked for the campaign team of the 2016 Republican primary candidate Jeb Bush, and now works for the political portal The Bulwark writes. Miller is open about the fact that he does not support Trump as the Republican presidential candidate and has now turned his back on the party – partly because of him.

Criticism after TV duel against Harris: Lindsey Graham insists on personnel consequences before US election 2024

Miller states in his post that he took part in the so-called “Spin Room” press event following the TV debate. On this occasion, he met several, partly former, members of the Trump team as well as other high-ranking republican The most prominent among them is probably Senator Lindsey Graham, who repeatedly presents himself as a great supporter of the president and then falls from grace again with ill-considered statements about Trump.

He initially said that Miller should be ashamed of his position on Trump, but then admitted to the whispered assessment that Trump’s appearance was a “disaster.” He also said that Trump should fire his team, who had allegedly not prepared him properly. A short time later, Graham posted a photo on the short message service X showing him shaking hands with Trump. He wrote that he was “proud to support him.”

“Missed opportunity”: Graham with good advice for possible next TV duel

Of course, Miller’s version of events on the sidelines of the “Spin Room” cannot be proven, but is partly supported by a conversation with the US newspaper Politico This quotes Graham’s assessment that Trump’s appearance was “a missed opportunity”. According to him, Trump should have defended the work of his own administration to Harris much better. Graham himself told Trump that in the event of another debate, he would have to explain better “what he had achieved and what the current state of affairs is”.

Regarding Harris’ accusation that the Republicans had left the Biden administration nothing but “chaos,” Trump should have responded, according to Graham, that the Trump administration had ensured low gas prices. They also inherited a secure border and the Covid vaccine – which the Democrats apparently did nothing with.

After an initial analysis of the TV debate, many experts and media had declared Harris the clear winner, who had managed to lure her opponent out of her shell with targeted provocations. Trump, on the other hand, had promised little concrete and repeatedly got caught up in crude conspiracy theories that were intended to impress his right-wing electorate. However, this may prevent some moderate voters from voting for Trump. (saka)