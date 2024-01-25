Those who play the lottery are excited every time the draw takes place with the hope of winning a million-dollar prize and changing their lives in just a moment. That's why it seems hard to believe, but Sweepstakes officials are making an urgent call to find the $64 million winner who still hasn't shown up to claim his prize.

If you have a 2023 lottery ticket, pay close attention, because you could be the lucky winner and it is very important that you hurry up and show up on time at the draw offices because, according to officials, If the person does not come with the ticket before April 15, they will lose the fortune.

According to Atlantic Lottery, in the event that the winner does not claim his money, this will become the largest lottery prize won in the region. They also shared that if the winner does not show up on time, then the US$64,000,000 will go to an unclaimed prize fund and will then be redistributed among other players and prizes.

“We are still looking for the winner of this ticket. Maybe people want to check the pockets of their winter jackets that maybe they haven't used, just check the tickets, talk to your friends, your neighbors, anyone who was in Gloucester County in New Brunswick, in April,” Molly Cormier, director of communications for Atlantic Lottery, told the outlet. CBCNews.

The millionaire prize could be distributed among other winners.

The clues to know if you are the Lottery winner who has not claimed the prize

Atlantic Lottery has provided some details so that people who played in 2023 pay attention to their tickets and, if applicable, claim the millionaire prize. Some of the details about this ticket are: