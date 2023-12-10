Lots of smiles for Norris

Holiday Sunday at Faenza for the 30th edition of the Bandini Trophynamed in memory of the pilot from Ravenna and intended for a prominent personality of the Circus which stood out for its results. The recognition, present since 1992, this time went to Lando Norris, with the McLaren driver welcomed by numerous fans and enthusiasts in Piazza del Popolo. The Briton, even before indulging in photos and autographs, flew by helicopter over the areas hit by the terrible flood last May, the same one that forced the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.

Thanks to the fans

The 24-year-old from Bristol thus expressed his happiness for the award, which came at the end of a season during which McLaren has been the protagonist of notable progress in the current championship which has allowed it to climb up to fourth position in the Constructors’ championship: “It’s great to be here – he declared during the press conference held at the Palazzo del Podestà – there are fantastic people and I thank the Italian fans who support me. We improved during the year and that’s a positive aspect. It was definitely my best year since I raced in Formula 1. Obviously I hope to do better. We will try to do my best to win as much as possible, also because next year will be a difficult fight.”

More joy at McLaren

Also representing the Woking team is the Team Principal Andrea Stellaalso awarded: “It will be my job to give Lando a car to win and give 100%”, commented. The mayor of Faenza Massimo Isola and the vice-president of the ‘Trofeo Bandini’ Association Massimo Penazzi presented the award to the Umbrian engineer and Norris. The ceremony, however, was not limited to awarding awards to people belonging to the world of Formula 1.

The other winners

This year, in fact, the Trophy also went to an Italian WEC company such as the historic car manufacturer Isotta Fraschini, which will make its debut in the Endurance World Championship next year. The motivation is linked to “major project to relaunch the brand based on participation in the 2024 World Endurance Championship”. Finally, in the world of motorsport, the award also went to the Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadoriin addition to the Faenza area Andrea Frassinetiinvolved in Italian Formula 4, e Manuele Mengozzidriver in the Italian Cross Country Championship.