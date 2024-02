Monday, February 19, 2024, 09:28



| Updated 6:00 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The announcement of the increase in Banco Santander's dividend yesterday felt good in the stock market, in which the entity's shares closed with an increase of 1.7%, which benefited the entire Ibex-35, which finally rose 0 ,…