Banco Sabadell returns to Catalonia seven years later and in the midst of a BBVA takeover bid

Banco Sabadell returns to Catalonia. He does so more than seven years after the process – when it was decided to move the entity’s headquarters to Alicante -, with the socialist Salvador Illa at the head of the Generalitat and in the midst of a takeover bid for BBVA.

So The ABC newspaper has advanced it and elDiario.es has been able to confirm it. This is an expected move from the first large Ibex 35 company that reverses the decision taken in 2017. Although the return must still be approved by the board of directors of the entity chaired by Josep Oliu, it seems that the green light is already on, although there is still no specific date for the transfer.

Sabadell is the second oldest banking entity in Spain and on October 5, 2017, in the middle of the process, it made the decision to leave the address where it had been born more than 130 years before. During the month of the process, a bank scare took place that had a full impact on the strategy for the declaration of independence. Caixabank also left the Autonomous Community, among others.