The Government of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has given free rein this Tuesday to immigration raids in places previously considered “protected”such as schools, churches and hospitals.

The Department of Homeland Security has repealed the limits imposed on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, established by the previous mandate, which officials were not allowed to enforce immigration law in “protected areas”.

These places included schools, universities, health care centers, places of worship, “places where children gather”, social service establishments, food banks, religious or civil ceremonies and response and relief centers in the event of natural disasters or emergencies.

