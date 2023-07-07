Advertising campaigns and promotion of the use of credit and debit cards have made more and more people in Mexico use plastics to carry out different types of financial transactions.

In this context, one of the most famous banks in Mexico, we are talking about Azteca Bankhas a bank card called “Gold Credit Card”so we will tell you its benefits and disadvantages immediately, compared to other plastics.

As we mentioned before, today hundreds of thousands of people in the Mexican Republic make use of the credit and debit cards offered by the different financial institutions that operate in the national territory.

Among the different banks that offer their services in Mexico is Banco Azteca, owned by tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego, which offers different types of bank cards depending on what the customer is looking for.

In this sense, according to what is referred to on the official website of Banco Azteca, among the benefits offered by the Gold Credit Card they find each other:

Card without annuity or non-use fee

Months without interest in more than 60,000 participating businesses

Cash withdrawal of up to 100% of the line of credit at ATMs, branches or through the Banco Azteca app

Free insurance, that is, debit balance in case of death, as well as protection against theft or loss

Free access to online banking and through the Banco Azteca Móvil app

Online purchases safely with the digital card without having to share the plastic data

For its part, the Banzo Azteca Gold Credit Card has different benefits depending on whether it is VISA or Mastercard.

In the case of being VISA:

purchase protection

Extended warranty

Vehicle rental insurance

Access to exclusive promotions provided by VISA

On the other hand, in case of mastercard:

Contactless technology

purchase protection

Extended warranty

Access to exclusive promotions provided by Mastercard

However, it is worth mentioning that one of the The biggest disadvantages of the Banco Azteca Gold Credit Card is its Total Annual Cost (CAT), since this amounts to 103.6% without VAT, which puts this bank card well below other financial institutions that operate in Mexico.

On the other hand, the following, according to the Banco Azteca web portal, are the requirements to be able to process the Gold Credit Card: