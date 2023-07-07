













In Immortals of Aveum our main form of defense will be different types of magic. These come in three colors: red, blue, and green. The red one is for point blank attacks, the blue one for precise ranged attacks and the green one could be compared to a submachine gun.

We will also have the opportunity to customize our equipment and create new ones in the forges. Everything to have tools that go according to our style of play. Not to mention that each enemy will react differently depending on the magic with which we attack it. So from now on it is showing that it will have a lot of variety.

As for the story, it seems that Immortals of Aveum will put us in a conflict between two factions of magicians. So it will be our duty, along with the eponymous immortals, to face an evil being called Sandrak. Did it catch your attention?

What do we know about Immortals of Aveum?

Immortals of Aveum It is the first video game from Ascendant Studios, who announced this title in 2022. This will be distributed by EA as part of its EA Originals program. For all those interested, it is expected to launch on August 22. In addition, it will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

According to its developers we can unlock 25 spells for both defense and attack. Not to mention that we will have different skill trees with more than 80 nodes to unlock. It also seems that we will be facing a somewhat long title, but not endless, since its campaign will last 25 hours. Will they give it a chance?

