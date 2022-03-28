Companies trust their financial professionals with more and more tasks, but they also want to think outside the box. The Schmalenbach Society has put forward five theses on the change in the guild. Our guest authors describe the trends.

EIn a business environment characterized by constant change, the finance function in companies is also challenged to proactively tackle new trends and seize opportunities such as digitization or artificial intelligence. The Schmalenbach Conference on March 31, 2022 in Cologne is all about the topic “Future of the finance function” and how companies can prepare for the upcoming challenges with the support of science. Based on the experience and the exchange among CFOs of leading global companies as well as new insights from research, first ideas about the future of finance were developed. The following theses should be understood as food for thought for further discussion. The conscious confrontation with the future should not only serve as inspiration, but also help the decision-makers in companies to define clear goals for their further work.

1. Central role as guardian

Due to the increasingly complex business models, a company needs a “guardian of performance” who controls performance holistically and in the best interests of the entire organization. The finance function plays a superordinate role here; it controls performance at company level and supports the entire organization with regard to the efficient use of resources. This task goes beyond what scholars and practitioners typically refer to as performance management, such as forecasting, planning, budgeting, measuring metrics, and financial reporting.