Musiala is currently preparing with the national team in Herzogenaurach for the start of the Nations League with the matches against Hungary on Saturday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Nations League and on ZDF) in Düsseldorf and three days later in Amsterdam against the Netherlands.

The award for the best footballers in the world, presented by the European umbrella organization UEFA and the French trade magazine “France Football”, will be presented in Paris on October 28th. Last year’s winner Lionel Messi, who triumphed with Argentina at the Copa América this year and has already won the Golden Ball eight times, was not considered, nor was the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. This means that neither of the two stars is up for election for the first time since 2003.