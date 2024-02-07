When we know more about “Orion”, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077? We cannot know this, therefore, for the moment, we must be satisfied with the little official information, including that deriving from job advertisements.

The most recent of these announcements has brought to light various information regarding the type of game we can expect.

The cutscenes and “cinematic sequences” will be “exciting and action-packed”

Crafting mechanics return from Cyberpunk 2077

There will be a focus on open-world events (presumably more so than in Cyberpunk 2077).

It potentially has more maps, based on the mention of the creation of “ worlds breathtaking “

The dialogue scenes and gameplay will blend seamlessly together

It's not much, but at least we have a clear idea of ​​that CD Project Red has the intention of making a title at least as ambitious as its predecessor: this time, however, will everything go smoothly?

We are sure that, given the “posthumous” success achieved by Cyberpunk, which in its first months of life had not met the public's expectations, the development team it will take a lot of timeto give life to a complete and quality project right from the first launch.

At the moment, of course, we have no information regarding name, plot or release period, as work seems to have just begun.



