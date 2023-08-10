José Ballesta, mayor of the city of Murcia, is eager to help Real Murcia. This is what the members of the grana delegation that at noon yesterday showed up at La Glorieta to hold a meeting with the mayor say. An appointment that lasted for an hour and in which, according to those present, all the pending issues between the Consistory and the grana entity were discussed, which was represented by its president Felipe Moreno, the counselor Juanjo Fernández, the manager José Manuel Sánchez and Higinio Pérez , club adviser.

Along with Ballesta were Miguel Ángel Noguera, Councilor for Sports, José Antonio Cuevas Baquero, from Churra, a town where Enrique Roca is based, and Rebeca Pérez, Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Heritage and Development, a key and active figure in the new stage of collaboration that has been opened between two of the most important institutions in the city of Murcia.

«The mayor is a great person, very close. It has been a meeting to get to know each other and there is still no date for a second date. We will go little by little marking the way. It has been a very relaxed meeting and we have not entered very deeply; They are willing to collaborate with the club and we want to be on good terms with them in everything,” said Felipe Moreno, president of Grana. The man from Cordoba was satisfied: “I am happy, we are making a good team and we are going to work well with the City Council,” he assured.

Between Ballesta and Moreno there was good harmony: «I have told the mayor that on the first weekend of September we made our debut at home and he told me to count on him. He has admitted to me that he likes basketball more, but I think he’s going to have a good time this year. He has given me a very nice thing about the foundation of the city that has given me goosebumps. You have to find a good place to put it. He has impressed me », recognized the now largest shareholder of the grana entity after the Glorieta summit.

The meeting began with an introduction by Mayor Ballesta, who took advantage of the fact that Felipe Moreno is a native of Córdoba and a resident of Leganés to enlighten his visitor about the history of the city and its idiosyncrasies. The councilor himself subsequently demonstrated that he was informed of all the details related to Moreno’s entry into the Grana club last March, the disbursements to public administrations made by the businessman and the rest of the payments and good news generated after his arrival, such as the recent lifting of the contest.

Then came the turn of the star songs, the most urgent. The first, the agreement that both entities will soon sign for the maintenance and conservation of the perimeter of the Enrique Roca stadium. Ballesta and his team have agreed to invest an annual amount to fix and preserve the exteriors, which are badly damaged after years of neglect. The City Council has already carried out a cleaning prior to the Iron Maiden concert on July 20, removed some graffiti, and plans to carry out a new, more in-depth cleaning before the Munúa team’s league debut against Córdoba on the first weekend of September.

Even both parties, despite being only the first date, put the new scarlet sports city on the table. Moreno has already ruled out the land acquired by Kbusiness near the Nueva Condomina shopping center as it is a small area, barely 30,000 meters (there are 40,000 meters adjoining the City Hall but they are destined for green areas), and has set his sights on the land municipalities near the Plaza de los Cubos and Juan de Borbón. An ideal location according to granas managers since it is a large area containing the necessary 100,000 meters and, in addition, it has public transport (bus and tram) that would facilitate the movement of young athletes to it.

At yesterday’s meeting, Moreno showed a sketch of what could be the house of the grana quarry and Ballesta, in turn, showed his willingness to help the club build said sports city, which would also be used by other groups in the city of Murcia and that would cover a historical deficiency of the capital of the Region. In fact, currently, the first team of the grana team has to travel to San Pedro del Pinatar (about 55 kilometers away) to be able to train, while their bases are distributed among various municipal facilities.

The downtown store, until February



The Grana Board of Directors decided in the council held last Friday that it will keep the Plaza Fuensanta store open until next February, the date on which the contract signed by a sponsoring company of the club that rented said premises expires and He subleased it to the Grana club.

The Council decided, staying in it for a few more months, not to generate a new conflict or put said company in trouble. The club will equip the store with the new products this weekend and will reopen next week, although last year’s experience was not as the club thought, since the income from this concept in the 2022-23 financial year was lower than in the previous year .