Finding solutions to share the bus lines that connect Alcantarilla with Murcia and thus facilitate user access to “agile and efficient” transport has been the first agreement reached by the mayors of both municipalities, Joaquín Buendía and José Ballesta, respectively, in their first meeting of the new legislature held in the Murcian Consistory.

The construction of the new roundabout in the Polígono Oeste, a traffic black spot, will be a “priority”

Currently, five bus lines run daily between the two cities, two of them run by the Murcia urban bus concession company and another three run by the Region’s interurban transport company. The two mayors consider it essential to “facilitate passenger access to any of these buses indifferently, so that users of the Sewer lines can get on or off in the districts of Murcia and vice versa, since the current system is duplicating services and confusing the passengers.

In the current transport model, the passenger who takes a bus from the municipality of Murcia can get off in the districts, but not in Alcantarilla, and the passenger of the bus to Alcantarilla cannot get off in the districts of Murcia through which it passes.

The two mayors also discussed the construction of a new roundabout in the West Industrial Estate and promised to specify the modification of the municipal boundaries and the works on the Sewer road. The new roundabout of the West Industrial Estate will be built at the intersection of Julián Romea streets and Avenida del Descubrimiento, right on the border between the two municipalities, to improve circulation and turns in what until now has been a black spot for traffic accidents. traffic and one of the sections with the highest influx of vehicles.

The first mayor of Alcantarilla denounced the lack of harmony with the previous mayor of Murcia, “who never received us”

The arrival of the AVE line to Alcantarilla has also been marked as a priority for the two municipalities, since “they have common interests, such as the future of land communications and through public transport services,” said Ballesta, who confirmed that the tram project is also “on the table”.

“Paralyzed by Serrano”



The objective, highlighted Buendía, is that the Sewer City Council “becomes a priority element in the policies of the Murcia City Council.” Buendía thanked the availability of the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, in facilitating and sharing the issues of interest to both consistories, “since all of them were paralyzed by the previous mayor, José Antonio Serrano, by whom we were never received despite having insistently requested a meeting since April 2021.