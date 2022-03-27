The vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, affirmed this Saturday that nobody wants a warbut the threat of a nuclear conflict always exists.

“No one wants any war, especially a nuclear war is a threat to the existence of human civilization in general”he pointed out in an interview with the state agency RIA Nóvosti.

“In this sense, those analysts are right who claim, perhaps with some cynicism, that the creation of nuclear weapons prevented a huge number of conflicts in the 20th and 21st century,” added the former Russian president.

According to Medvedev, “it is obvious that the threat always exists.”

“As a former Supreme Commander, I am well aware of this and everyone knows that the targets of nuclear weapons of NATO countries are objects on the territory of our country, and our warheads are aimed at targets located in Europe and the USA. But such is life“, he indicated.

Medvedev pointed out that this scenario must always be taken into account and “follow a responsible policy.”

The politician warned that Russia could use nuclear weapons only in the event of an attack against its territory or against its nuclear facilities, or against the territories of its allies, since he believes that disagreements should be resolved through diplomatic channels.

Medvedev argued that the Cuban missile crisis in 1962 it had “a sobering effect on everyone: the US leadership, NATO, the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact.

This military vehicle carries an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying thermonuclear warheads. Photo: Sergei Chirikov / EFE

“So there really was a cold war, now the situation, in my opinion, is worse than then, because at that time our opponents did not try to bring the situation in the Soviet Union to a boiling point with such a degree of fury,” he considered.

He stressed that then “sanctions were never imposed against industries or agriculture and we are not even talking about personal ones anymore,” an implicit allusion to those now imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“It did not occur to anyone to impose sanctions on (Leonid) Brezhnev (General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union), (Nikolai) Podgorny (Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet) and (Alexei) Kosygin (Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Soviet Union),” he said.

“They, of course, understood that it was pointless, like now, but at least they had the brains not to do this (sanctions, including personal ones). Now everyone is in an awkward position,” Medvedev said.

“But it is necessary to communicate, if only to avoid undesirable consequences, including terrible ones, such as, for example, a conflict between Russia and NATO“, Held.

