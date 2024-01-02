













Valve has already announced its winners of the 2023 Steam Awards. And it is worth mentioning that, despite the fact that it was very close due to Baldur's Gate 3 competed with Hogwarts Legacy and Resident Evil 4 remake, in any case the splendid medieval fantasy RPG was crowned.

Baldur's Gate 3 won the GOTY at the Steam Awards that were held in the third week of December. Below are the winners of other categories:

Game of the year: Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 Virtual Reality Game of the Year: : Labyrinthine

Labyrinthine Labor of Love: Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 The best game on Steam Deck: Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy It's better with friends: Lethal company

Lethal company Outstanding visual style: Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart The most innovative game: starfield

starfield The best game you suck at: Sifu

Sifu Best soundtrack: The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I Featured, Story-Rich Gameplay: Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 Sit back and relax: Dave the Diver

Fountain:

What do you think, which of these titles did you play? Do you think they are the best of the year? Do you agree with all the awards he received Baldur's Gate 3 in 2023?

Baldur's Gate 3: How much does it cost on Steam?

At the moment, Baldur's Gate 3 It has a 10% discount on the Steam page that you can consult here.

Thus, From the original price of 1299 MXN we can get it for only 1169 MXN. It would be enough for you! Stray!

I must tell you that it will be one of the best offers you will find.so will you treat yourself to a new title to start 2024 on the right foot?

