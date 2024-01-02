new year's nightA group of visitors fell victim to an attack with pepper spray in the Ziggo Dome on Sunday. A gang of pickpockets was probably on a robbery spree in the Amsterdam concert hall. Four men of no fixed abode have been arrested. Police confirm that 'a large number of people' were affected by the incident. Several visitors have reported violent theft. There was no strict check at the door.
Sebastiaan Quekel
