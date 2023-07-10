Russia estimates that more than 11,600 foreign mercenaries have supported Ukraine since the start of the war

The Russian Ministry of Defense has estimated 11,675 “foreign mercenaries” who, since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine at the end of February 2022, have participated in hostilities on behalf of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These international fighters come from as many as 84 countries, with Poland being the main nation of origin, with more than 2,600 people, according to Moscow. It is followed by the United States, with more than 900 combatants; and Georgia, with more than 800 others. The United Kingdom, Romania, Croatia, France or Syria are some of the countries that also stand out for the high number of citizens who have participated in the war, as highlighted by the Ministry of Defense in a statement on his Telegram channel.

Beyond European countries, the main point of origin of foreign fighters, Russia estimates that Ukraine has intensified recruitment in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, highlighting countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Afghanistan or Iraq, among others. Thus, Russia has reported that it is currently aware of the presence of just over 2,000 foreign mercenaries, while another 4,800 have “fled” from Ukraine. The more than 4,800 remaining foreigners have been eliminated in the context of armed clashes, always according to the Russian Defense Ministry.