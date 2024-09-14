Williams error in Q3 in Baku

A singular image characterized the last phase of the Baku qualifying. Just out of the pit lane for the last time attackAlex Albon he stopped his Williams at the side of the track because he had the airbox on.

A huge mistake by the team, which also represents a unsafe release for which the team and driver will have to answer to the race stewards of the Azerbaijan GP. The Anglo-Thai, who removed the airbox manually, is currently with the steward together with the team representatives.

The stewards’ investigation also concerns the way in which Albon threw the airbox onto the circuit, then restarted his outlap (he still took the checkered flag in Q3). The former Red Bull driver risks a grid penalty and throwing away the tenth place he earned on the track.

Team principal James Vowles apologized to Albon in team radio after qualifying: “Alex, you drove spectacularly. I’m sorry for the accident and we will make sure it doesn’t happen again.”.