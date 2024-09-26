There is life beyond cancer. Because those who suffer from breast cancer are not their disease, but remain a person with desires, emotions and a great desire for the future. This is the message of ‘Distances. Life goes on, further away’, a docuseries that tells the story of 6 women with breast cancer, created as part of the campaign ‘It’s time to live’ with which Novartis wants to provide “emotional, informative and practical support to patients with the aim of improving their overall well-being”.the series will be presented at the Rome Film Festival, but on the occasion of Pink October The trailer is available from today on the website https://www.etempodivita.it/distances, to offer “an in-depth look not only at the impact of the disease – explains a note – but also at the emotional and psychological challenges that these women face on a daily basis”.

“Thanks to the progress of scientific research and innovation in the pharmaceutical field – he recalls Novartis – patients can now count on a longer life expectancy and a significantly improved quality of life”. For this reason “the docuseries ‘Distances’ sends a powerful message: breast cancer does not define these women, but represents only a part of their story. This is why, with this series, Novartis renews its commitment to supporting women not only as patients, but as people, accompanying them throughout their journey against breast cancer. A support that manifests itself not only through innovative treatments, but also with a global approach to their well-being, which includes awareness initiatives and psychosocial support services”.

“Through Distances – says the director Bruno Palma – we wanted to give an authentic space to the emotions and stories of these women. It is a journey of discovery and personal growth, a path that shows how life always finds a way, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. It is a series that wants to inspire and create a sincere dialogue on issues that are often difficult to address. Our goal is to inspire women who are facing breast cancer, make them feel less alone in their journey and promote an authentic conversation with those around them – families, friends and society – on issues that are often difficult to address, but fundamental to truly understanding what it means to live with the disease”. The docuseries – reads the note – will be previewed at the Rome Film Fest on October 22 and simultaneously on the website https://www.etempodivita.it/distances, with 2 episodes released monthly. For more information, you can visit the official page of the series on the website or follow ‘Distances’ on social media for updates and exclusive content.