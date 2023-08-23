The Baki Hanma universe has been unleashing great excitement among thousands of fans since the 90s. With the production of the anime and its arrival in Netflix, the expectation has intensified, but there are still followers who do not know what is the correct order to follow the adventures of the legendary fighter, whose goal is to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, one of the most powerful fighters in the world. In the following lines, we leave you the COMPLETE GUIDE so that you are aware of everything.

Baki Hanma season 2 is now available on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

How to watch ‘Baki’ in order?

‘Baki: The Grappler’, season 1

Released in 2001, this animated series depicted Baki Hanma’s early years of exhausting training and his growing desire to surpass his father.

Grappler Baki: The Ultimate Fighter

This 45-minute special premiered in 1994 and focuses on the battle of Baki and karate master Shinogi Koushou. With this, the arc of the Karate Tournament is also adapted.

Season 2 of ‘Baki: The Grappler’

Here we return to the original series, also with 24 episodes. Titled ‘Grappler Baki: Maximum Tournament’, this part focused on adapting that arc of the manga and included more matches and tournaments.

‘Baki: Most Evil Death Row Convicts Special Anime’

In this 15-minute special, we focus on 5 prisoners who escape from jail and travel to Japan. However, we must remember that we will see these scenes later and many took this clip as a kind of trailer for what would come in the future.

‘Baki’, season 1 and 2

After 2 decades of the original series, ‘Baki’ came to streaming and focused on adapting the Condemned to Death arc. It is there when the protagonist will become the target of persecution by prisoners who want to face him to test his strength.

‘Baki: Great Raitai Tournament Saga’

After being poisoned with a deadly substance, Baki must travel to China to participate in the Great Raitai Tournament if he wants to get the cure.

‘Baki Hanma’

Here it already escalates to the confrontation between Baki and his father. However, first he must fight against the powerful MR, an inmate of the Arizona State Prison.

