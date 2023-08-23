Budapest- Per Jakob Ingebrigtsen the Scots are a curse. A year ago, in Eugene, he was burned by Jake Wightman. Now in front of the very self-confident Norwegian there is Josh Kerr who wears dark glasses but can see very well. Ingebrigtsen keeps the pace high right from the start: a race without hares, without lights that wink at the record, entrusted to the desire for confrontation. At the bell Jakob continues in his crescendo but just like a year ago at the 200 finals he finds Josh’s breath from Edinburgh on his shoulders. At the exit of the curve it’s done: Kerr is not one to give up. Great meeting times for a crown race: Kerr 3’29″38, Ingebrigtsen 3’29″65, the other Norwegian Narve Nordas (trained by Gert, Ingebrigtsen’s father) is on him in ’29″68 and under 3’30” goes also the Kenyan Abel Kipsang. The Dutch Niels Laros, 18 years old, is tenth in 3’31”25, a national record.

What Norway loses with Ingebrigtsen collects with Karsten Warholm: third world title for the warrior who unleashed the revolution in a noble distance languishing. Karsten runs in the beloved eighth lane but doesn’t make a vacuum: Rai Benjamin holds on for eight barriers before the American shows the first signs of slowing down. Warholm goes and behind him is the best race of life Kyron McMaster, British Virgin Islands. Warholm 46”88, less than a second from the stunning Tokyo record, McMaster 47”34, Benjamin 47”56.

Marileidy Paulino wins the 400m in 48″76 with a very large margin, eight tenths: the robust Dominican was the favorite and did not waste the opportunity offered by the absence of Shaunaee Miller, recently a mother, and Sydney McLoughlin. Dutch beauty Lieke Klaver goes all out with a killer start and pays hard. Paulino offers the breadth of her while Polish Natalia Kaczmarek gives the usual distribution essay and is second in 49”57.

Elisa Molinarolo jumps 4.50, comes out at 4.65 (ninth, after the masterful qualification at 4.65) and has time to enjoy the long duel between the American Katie Moon, defending champion, and Nina Kennedy, the Australian who bears a good resemblance to Julie Christie. They end up tied at 4.90 and for Nina it is a double national record. 4.95 is unbeatable. Playoff? No, better the Tamberi-Barshim solution, title divided in two.

22 hours from the final of the 1500m, Ludovica Cavalli is back on track, and it is the fourth time, for the batteries of the 5000, moved, with mercy, from the hot morning to the evening. “For Ludovica says Stefano Baldini – a bath of experience, to learn to run by controlling tiredness and keeping the engine always running”. Strange race: the little Latvian Agata Caune goes on the break, takes a wide margin, up to 120 meters, but the group struggles to wake up. She does it only in the finale under the urging of the African girls. The 19-year-old Caune manages to snatch the final, Ludovica pays off the close commitments, 17th in 15’32”95. “My legs were heavy and my feet responded poorly, but I never thought of withdrawing. I love the 5000: they are in my future”. In the second heat, contrary to usual, the tireless Sifan Hassan takes the lead and shoots hard, a challenge to Faith Kipyegon who follows her like a shadow. Nadia Battocletti tries to get back on top of the six at an Italian record pace. The last round of thirty is suffering. Hassan sets his mind on burning Kipyegon and does it, just over 14’30”, and Nadia, seventh in 14’41”78, almost half a second off her Italian record. That’s no small thing in such difficult conditions.

For Sara Fantini the qualification lasts the space of a hammer: the limit was 7 and the left-handed from Fidenza shoots at 73.28 with good rotations in crescendo. Great blow by the Azerbaijani Hanna Skidan, 77.10. Ottavia Cestonaro, 14.20, and Darya Derkach, 14.15, pass in the triple, both not far from their maximum. The best, 14.67, is Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts, 14.67. Yulimar Rojas concedes a leap to 14.59.