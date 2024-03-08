One of the telephone companies that has gained popularity in the world of telecommunications is Walmart Baitwhich offers you a new SIM with your same number as well as various recharges with unlimited internet.

The recharges to Bait As well as your new chip, you can purchase it at any of its Walmart stores, including Wlamart Express, Bodega Aurrera and Sam's Club. So without further ado we are going to tell you what these recharges include so that you have Internet all the time.

The Bait phone company means Bodega Aurrera Internet and Telephony, it is a virtual mobile operator that, in addition to recharges, offers Bait package services, Internet at home as well as Portable Internet so that you can take your Wi-Fi network anywhere.

If you want Bait's unlimited internet, you can take into account that there are two recharges that you can do, both are valid for 30 days and include:

– National calls to the United States and Canada

– SMS text messages

– Browsing on social networks such as: WhatsAppMessenger, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Tiktok.

You can do your recharge of 200 pesos or 300 pesosthe difference is that in the one with the highest value you can share your WiFi network without any restrictions, while with the 200 pesos, only you can use the internet and benefits.

Other Bait Refills

But if you want to make a lower investment for your connection to internet and phone service with national and international calls and SMS, then you can consider making a cheaper recharge with Bait, these do not include unlimited internet, but they do offer you packages with enough Connection For example:

My Bait $125

– Validity of 20 days

– 20 GB at maximum speed

– 2GB to browse social networks

My Bait $100

– Validity of 15 days

– 20GB: 10GB at maximum speed or an additional 10GB at reduced speed.

My Bait $65

– Validity 10 days

– 10GB to browse the internet

– 1GB for social networks

My Bait $50

– Validity of 7 days

– 10GB to browse the internet

My Bait $10

– Validity 1 day

– 100MB

– 200 MB on social networks

My Bait $20

– Validity 3 days

– 500MB to browse the internet

– 500MB for social networks

My Bait $30

– Validity 3 days

– 4GB to surf the internet

One of the reasons why you don't have Internet It is because you forget the validity of your recharge, this is a recurring reality for many users, so if you do not want to be left without coverage and without data to navigate, you can activate an option that Bait offers you.

This consists of activating the Bait Recurring Refillswhen making your online recharge you can select the option “I want it to be Recurrent Recharge2 and in this way by accepting terms and conditions it is possible that you will not be left without an internet connection.

With this simple step, your recharge will be automatically renewed and the charge will be made to your credit card. What do you think of this recharge option? It could be very useful to you.