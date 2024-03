Friday, March 8, 2024, 9:56 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Thousands of women, with children, with crutches, in wheelchairs, with banners, dressed in purple, young and not so young, toured the center of Murcia this Friday, along Avenida de la Constitución and Gran Vía, from the Plaza Circular to the vicinity…