The judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge admitted the Prosecutor’s complaint against the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales, for the alleged crimes of sexual assault and coercion, for the kiss he gave to the national team player Jenni Hermoso. The Court has already agreed to the first steps to investigate the facts.

Judge Francisco de Jorge ordered to collect from Spanish Radio Television (RTVE) the videos that capture the moment “from all angles, in which Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso” and also the minutes immediately before and after the event related to the celebration of the triumph of the Spanish team, such as the video of the celebration on the team bus, material that various Spanish media outlets have.

The Prosecutor’s Office had filed a complaint against Rubiales after Jenni Hermoso formalized her complaint against him in an appearance in which she confirmed that the kiss was not consensual and reported that both she and those around her suffered pressure to publicly endorse Rubiales’ version. who maintains that the kiss was mutual and consensual.

The National Court is the body in charge of investigating crimes allegedly committed outside the country by Spanish citizens. The court will gather evidence in the case, and will likely ask Rubiales to testify before deciding whether to continue the investigation.

If found guilty, The former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation could face a prison sentence of one to four years for the crime of sexual assault.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, celebrates with former Spain coach Jorge Vilda after the match that took Spain to the World Cup final. © Molly Darlington / Reuters

A resignation expected for weeks

Three weeks after kissing Jeni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy ceremony for the Spanish women’s team in Australia, Luis Rubiales finally resigned on September 10 amid widespread rejection both in sports spheres and by broad sectors of Spanish society.

Her own federation publicly called on her to resign and one of her biggest supporters, women’s team coach Jorge Vilda, was fired last week.

The Government celebrated the news. “It’s over,” Irene Montero, Minister of Equality in Spain, wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. For her part, Yolanda Díaz, vice president of Spain, assured in X that “the feminist country is advancing faster and faster” after Rubiales’ resignation.

Her resignation had been expected since an emergency general meeting of the federation shortly after the Women’s World Cup final, but instead, Rubiales said she was “the victim of a witch hunt by a ‘false feminism’.” His defiant stance fueled controversy.

Some sectors of the sport had expressed concern that Rubiales would end up damaging Spain’s joint bid to host the 2030 edition of the men’s World Cup in 2030. Rubiales, who had led the bid, indicated in his resignation document that he did so, in part, so as not to harm what has been its environment.

“I do not want Spanish football to be harmed by this exaggerated campaign against me and, above all, I make this decision after ensuring that my departure would contribute to the stability that will allow Europe and Africa to remain united by their dream of 2030, which “It will allow the largest sporting event in the world to come to our country,” he stated.

For his part, the Spanish men’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, stated that he and his team “will only dedicate themselves to football” avoiding touching on the matter of Rubiales.

With Reuters, AP, EFE and local media