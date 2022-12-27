The ministry indicated that the growth of the gross domestic product was driven by the growth of the non-oil sector by 4.9 percent in the third quarter on an annual basis.

The Bahraini economy recorded a growth of 6.9 percent in the second quarter of the year, its highest quarterly growth in 11 years, which was driven by strong growth in the non-oil sector.

According to Bahrain’s quarterly economic report, all non-oil economic activities rebounded during the third quarter, and the hotel and restaurant sector achieved the highest level of growth among these activities at a rate of 14.7 percent on an annual basis.

The communications and transportation sector grew by 8 percent in the third quarter, followed by the real estate activities and business services sector by 6.8 percent, then the trade sector by 5.9 percent, while the manufacturing industries grew at current prices by 5 percent.

The report showed that the restaurants and hotels sector achieved the highest growth rate in the third quarter, thanks to the increase in the number of arrivals via King Fahd Causeway by 158.6 percent during the third quarter compared to the same period in 2021, and arrivals through Bahrain International Airport by 101.9 percent, in addition to the increase in tourist nights at a rate 38 percent annually.