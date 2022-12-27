Lukashenka said that during the evening he discussed many issues with Putin and dotted the i’s

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, during a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, dotted many i’s. He stated this following a working meeting in St. Petersburg, reports TASS.

“Many states take years to do this, and we dotted many i’s in the evening, continuing our Minsk dialogue,” Lukashenka stressed. According to him, the leaders of the two countries managed to discuss many issues not only over tea, but also late in the evening, returning from the summit.

Earlier, on December 24, it was reported that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko went on a working visit to Russia. During the trip, the head of state visited the Cosmonaut Training Center named after Yu.A. Gagarin, and also discussed the prospects for cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the space sector.

On December 19, the President of Russia arrived in Minsk for the first time in three years, where he held talks with his Belarusian counterpart. Lukashenka named the main topics of the meeting with Putin. According to him, this is the development of industry, as well as equal working conditions in the market of the Union State.