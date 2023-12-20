New chapter at McLaren?

An agreement of great importance for the company could materialize even before the end of 2023 McLarenone step away from passing under the total control of Mumtalakati.e. the fund of the sovereign state of Bahrain. This is what we learned from Sky Newswith the official announcement of the operation which could even arrive as early as this week, and therefore before Christmas, even if no comments or confirmations have yet been received from the Woking house.

The possible agreement

According to what was reported by the British source, Mumtalakat is therefore one step away from the conclusion of a agreement with minority shareholders of McLaren to convert their shares into warrant-like instruments. The new contracts will have the economic rights to benefit from a future 'liquidity event', such as a McLaren initial public offering, although they will not be classified as shares. An operation which, according to another banking source, would involve the conversion of approximately 20% of McLaren's share capital into the new contractsleaving the Bahrain fund, in fact, as sole owner of the car manufacturer and the team.

The start of other partnerships

At present, McLaren, following an agreement reached during the pandemic, has its own external shareholders to raise capital. With the arrival of the Gulf State fund, in addition to a reorganization and simplification of the structure, it could also be achieved a technological partnership with an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the coming years as McLaren transforms into a hybrid and electric vehicle company.

Previous interventions

Already at the beginning of 2023, Mumtalakat had acquired the stakes in McLaren, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and Ares Managementa major US financial investor, while in recent months it has invested another 80 million in the British car manufacturer.