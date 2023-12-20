Pamfilova: 16 applications were received from candidates for the post of President of the Russian Federation

The Central Election Commission (CEC) received applications from 16 candidates for the post of President of Russia. This was stated by the head of the commission, Ella Pamfilova. According to her, the presidential campaign has entered an active phase.

For the first time in Russian history, elections in 2024 will be held over three days, from March 15 to 17. The Central Election Commission allowed voting in new regions under martial law. Pamfilova stated that the vote would take place for the first time “in such a toxic geopolitical situation.”

Parliamentary parties nominate their candidates

At the moment, parliamentary parties are choosing candidates who will run in the presidential elections. The Moscow branch of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation recommended nominating party chairman Gennady Zyuganov, who has repeatedly participated in the presidential race, and 70-year-old State Duma deputy Sergei Levchenko.

Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti

Sources of Vedomosti reported that State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and leader of the New People party Alexei Nechaev could become competitors of the current President Vladimir Putin in the presidential elections.

The LDPR Congress nominated the head of the party, Leonid Slutsky, as a presidential candidate. 108 delegates voted for his candidacy. The head of the LDPR had not previously announced plans to run for office, although he noted that his party colleagues suggested that he do so. Slutsky was accused of sexual harassment of female journalists in 2018, but did not suffer any punishment for this.

Putin has already submitted his documents to the Central Election Commission

On December 18, Putin submitted documents to the CEC to participate in the elections. The President will participate in the elections as a self-nominated candidate. His candidacy was unanimously supported by a group of voters of more than 700 people.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

According to the results of a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation, 70 percent of Russians were in favor of nominating Putin as a candidate for the presidency. Another 15 percent of respondents believe that the current head of state should leave his post and take another position in the country's leadership.

Vladimir Putin was elected president of Russia four times – first in 2000, then in 2004, 2012 and 2018. After the adoption of amendments to the Constitution, he received the right to stand as a candidate in new presidential elections in 2024.