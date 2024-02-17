In a disturbing scene, authorities Zacatecas they carried out the discovery of at least two bags with human remains in a community in the municipality of Villanueva. To be exact, the bags were located on Federal Highway 54, specifically at the entrance to the community of Santa Rosa.

According to information from local media, it was this Saturday morning, when a call to the emergency number 911 alerted about bags that were releasing a red liquid in the aforementioned location.

This report mobilized security agents from Zacatecas, who quickly went to the scene of the incident to evaluate the situation and encounter the disturbing scene.

Given the seriousness of the discovery, the area was immediately cordoned off to preserve the crime scene. The Investigative Police (PDI) assumed responsibility for carrying out the relevant investigations, seeking to clarify the circumstances surrounding this disturbing event.

Mexico red

It is worth mentioning that according to the report 'MX: The War in Numbers' by T-ResearchMX, of intentional homicides by the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, during the Administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which covers From December 1, 2018 to February 17, 2024, 179,356 intentional homicides have been registered in the country.

The event in Villanueva adds to the wave of violence that is being experienced nationwide, so it is expected that the Zacatecas authorities will be able to provide more detailed information as they advance in the investigation and the details of this disturbing incident are clarified.