Deportivo Independiente Medellín was saved from disaster and took advantage of the innocence of Fortaleza in the stadium Atanasio Girardot to scratch a tie (2-2) amidst the whistles and disapproval that comes from the stands for Alfredo Arias' team. The 'powerful' managed to get out of the well in which he was drowning, in addition he fought to save the furniture and took a point in the midst of the approaching storm.

It may be of interest to you: Video: Yáser Asprilla scores an incredible goal and gives Watford the victory in England

Everything started badly for DIM, even before the ball rolled at Atanasio and the controversy invaded a club that is experiencing a football crisis. The press of the mountain capital reported that the central Jose Aja He requested to be recalled due to the serious threats he had received against his family.

In the first part, Medellin thad the opportunity to move forward with Jose Ortiz. Miguel Monsalve He sent a cross from the left and there the defender took a header that barely went over the Fortaleza goal.

About 11, Ivan Anderson was associated with Hayen Palacios and the latter took a strong right hand from the outside that was saved Eder Chaux, but the goalkeeper left the rebound and there Roger Murillo grabbed the ball to send it away. In the 24th, DIM responded with Monsalve that after a leaked pass from Brayan Leon He took a great shot in the area that he saved Juan Castillo In a big way.

Strength increased the score in the 32nd again with Murillo who was the victim of a foul in the area of John Palacios. The striker would be in charge of converting the penalty into a goal.

At 44, Medellin had the opportunity to discount with Yairo Moreno, who after a previous foul on Monsalve in the area, he grabbed the ball to charge from twelve steps, but the footballer's shot was saved by Castle.

Already in the second part, Diego Moreno He almost achieved a discount for the local team with a header in the area that barely went over the goal of the Bogota team.

Fortaleza continued with its great work in attack and at 57' almost put the third in its account with Adrián Parra who took a bomb from outside the area, but Chaux He slapped his hand to avoid the goal. Towards 60', Poderoso was able to score in the match with Yairo who took revenge from the penalty spot and made it 1-2.

Photo: Vanexa Romero. TIME

The impulse of DIM It didn't end there and tied things up with Jaime Peralta, who received a great center John Vasquez to send it to guard and put equality in the Athanasius.

Ten minutes from the end, Yairo Moreno He almost placed the third for the DIM with a left-footed shot from mid-range that barely took Jordan Garciawho had replaced goalkeeper Castillo.

About the end, Chaux became a figure for him DIM and avoided two clear chances from Fortaleza to win. The first against Parra and the second against Nicolás Rodríguez.

With the tie, Medellin is 15th in the table with eight points, while Strength He is fifth with 11. On the next date the DIM visits Alianza FC while the 'Amix' receive Boyacá Chicó.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.