The Chronicle of the Austrian Sprint

Austria’s Sprint race ends with a solo by Pecco Bagnaiawhich replicates the success achieved in the 2023 short race and catches up with Jorge Martin at the top of the world championshipjoining him on equal points.

Bagnaia’s two great rivals, Martin and Marc Marquez, made life easier for the world champion: the Pramac team’s rider came in second but had to give up fighting for the victory due to a Long Lap Penalty inflicted on him by the stewards for not losing at least a second to Bagnaia after cutting a chicane.

Marquez, on the other hand, temporarily promoted to second place after Martin’s penalty, was stretched out while trying to chase his future teammate. Third place at the finish line therefore for Aprilia with Aleix Espargaro. Fourth Enea Bastianini, who thus extends his lead over Marquez to third place in the world championship standings.

The words of the top 3

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati): “Incredible. The most incredible thing was the fast lap we did while we were battling. I was just two tenths slower than last year’s pole, something incredible. The battle was very intense, but then I saw Jorge going wide and I told myself to stay calm. Everything went perfectly, I’m very happy.”.

Jorge Martin (2nd, Ducati-Pramac): “Difficult race. It would have been much better without the Long Lap. I was trying, I was close to Pecco. The first two laps were fantastic and I was having fun. Then I lost some time and I also got the Long Lap. After that I just tried to save the podium position. Tomorrow I will try to do better.”.

Aleix Espargaro (3rd, Aprilia): “I am extremely happy. It was probably one of the best Saturdays of my career. I didn’t expect to do well here in Austria. For me it is one of the worst tracks, I didn’t even know if I would get into the top-10. Instead I did a good qualifying and the podium in the Sprint. I am very happy: it tastes better even than some victories in other races, precisely because this track is very difficult for us”.