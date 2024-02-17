Most recent data indicate that the capital of Minas Gerais recorded 3,718 positive cases of dengue and 259 of chikungunya

Belo Horizonte City Hall declared this Saturday (17.Feb.2024) a public health emergency. According to the municipal Executive, the measure is a result of the dengue epidemic and other arboviruses in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Actions to combat diseases extend to all areas of the city for a period of 6 months, which can be extended if necessary. The text of the mayor's decree Fuad Noman (PSD) was published in official diary of the Municipality. Here's the complete (101 kB) document.

The Ministry of Health reported that 94 people died as a result of dengue fever in the country in 2024. There are 381 deaths under investigation.

The Municipal Health Department will have to establish general guidelines for implementing measures to combat the public health emergency situation and, when considering its competence, it may “edit complementary standards for the faithful execution of the provisions of this decree”.

One of the measures defined in the decree authorizes forced entry into vacant, uninhabited or abandoned public or private properties. This action can be done without prior authorization from the owners.

“Following an already established flow of action, forced entry will be carried out after 3 inspection attempts on different days and times. If the visit is not possible, a report with the risk situation for arboviruses will be sent to the bodies responsible for inspection to take the appropriate measures”said the city hall.

Forced opening is also authorized in properties where occupants refuse to give access to ACEs (agents to combat endemic diseases). It will be up to Civil Defense to provide support in the intensification of mobilization actions, with night visits to homes to schedule inspections that cannot be carried out by ACEs or health agents during business hours.

The extension of the working hours of professionals' contracts was authorized to allow the emergency situation to be addressed. This will be done through simplified additive acts.

The measure, however, depends on the worker's agreement, in addition to waiving the 30-day interval for possible renewals. The decree also exempts bidding for the acquisition of goods and services.

Services

According to the city hall of the capital of Minas Gerais, the simultaneous circulation of 3 serotypes of the dengue virus (DEN I, DEN II and DEN III) and chikungunya, in addition to the considerable increase in cases and the epidemic situation in the city, “made the need to declare an emergency situation essential”. The most recent data indicates that Belo Horizonte recorded 3,718 positive cases of dengue and 259 of chikungunya.

The scheme set up by the city hall to receive the population includes 3 CAAs (Arbovirus Service Centers), in the Barreiro, Centro-Sul and Venda Nova regions, which operate daily from 7am to 10pm. In addition, services can be provided at URVs (Volume Replacement Units) in the Center-South and Venda Nova regions.

These locations, which are open every day, 24 hours a day, exclusively receive users referred by health centers and CAAs and who need intravenous hydration and continuous assistance. The population can also be served at another URV at Hospital Júlia Kubitschek, in Barreiro, which was opened in partnership with Fhemig (Fundação Hospitalar de Minas Gerais) and serves users 24 hours a day.

The city hall also stated that to expand services, health centers open during weekends, to provide assistance on both Saturday and Sunday. As additional guidance, patients should go to health units if symptoms such as fever, pain behind the eyes and red spots on the skin appear.

With information from Brazil Agency