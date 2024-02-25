AForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock has rejected Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner's (FDP) proposal for a multi-year moratorium on social spending and subsidies in order to be able to invest more money in defense. In order to strengthen one's own military capability, new financial resources are urgently needed, said the Green politician on Sunday in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. For this purpose, for example, it makes sense to expand the special funds for the Bundeswehr. Another possibility is that spending on security will no longer have to be taken into account for the debt brake in the future. “Putting social security against the protection of freedom, I don’t know whether that makes the most sense,” said the Foreign Minister.

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich also rejected Lindner's suggestion and called it “not helpful”. Many people in Germany would have to see how they could make ends meet. He recommends that the finance minister take a closer look here, said Mützenich in the ARD's “Report from Berlin”. It is a “big problem” when some politicians play off aid to Ukraine against social spending and the interests of workers. “We won’t allow that,” Mützenich made clear.

Lindner had suggested a multi-year moratorium on social spending and subsidies in order to be able to invest more money in defense. “The most important thing is that there are not always new subsidies, new social spending, new standards,” said the FDP leader on Thursday evening in the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner”. There is already quite a lot of that. “If we could manage to get by with what we have for three years, then that would be a really big step towards consolidation.”