Of: Anna Lorenz

A moment of shock for Baerbock: Your company car was hit hard. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Janine Schmitz/photothek.de

Annalena Baerbock is currently in New York because of the nuclear weapons conference. Now the official car of the Federal Foreign Minister suffered significant injuries from a press bus.

New York – As a Green politician, it can be assumed that Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock would probably prefer to be able to travel to appointments by public transport. But the necessary personal protection makes the use of a company car unavoidable. The current rear-end collision makes it doubtful whether this is really safer.

Baerbock in New York: company car rammed – how is the minister?

While Baerbock in Germany deliberately relies on an electrically powered company car with the Mercedes EQS, in New York she drives an armored Cadillac as part of her participation in the nuclear weapons conference. It is not known whether the lack of an electric drive, the luxury image of the General Motors subsidiary or a completely different reason was the cause – the fact is: Baerbock was not in the car.

Lucky for the minister, because when the vehicle was parked, it was clearly demolished by the accompanying press bus. How the accident happened is not known; however, the grille of the sedan is dented, the car, like itself RTL reporter Martin to Roxel put it, “rather battered”.

In the video: Nuclear Conference 2022 in New York: The opening speech by UN Secretary-General António Guterres

Rear-end collision: Baerbock not affected for the first time

Neither a statement from Baerbock nor further details about the course of the accident have been announced so far. However, the incident is strange: as early as April 2022, a press bus hit the minister’s company car in a rear-end collision during her trip to Latvia. The rear of the VW Crafter had to take a few injuries at the time, Baerbock’s vehicle and everyone involved remained unharmed. (askl)