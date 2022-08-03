HS Vantaa | This is what a car wreck at the bottom of a popular swimming pond looks like, leaking oil into the water

The rescue service said on Friday that there is an old car at the bottom of a lake in Vantaa that is leaking oil into the water.

from Vantaa Katja Parkkinen managed to photograph a car wreck at the bottom of a popular swimming pond.

Parkkinen photographed the car on Sunday, when he went snorkeling in the pond.

“I had read that there was one. The car also stands out from the beach as such a splash of color in the water.”

On closer inspection, the car looked red or orange, Parkkinen cannot define the exact color.

“Obviously it’s been there for a long time, years. Of course, water can corrode the car. That would also explain why the fuel has only started to leak into the water now,” he reflects.

The city of Vantaa is currently considering how to remove the scrap cars before autumn.

HS told about young people spending their time at the pond at the beginning of July, who jumped into the water from the rock bordering it.

The city of Vantaa does not actually prohibit swimming in the area, but it is not recommended either. There is no swimming supervision in the area, and objects drifting in the water can cause dangerous situations.

Parkkinen understands the city’s concern. Dangerous situations can arise when jumping from a cliff into unknown water.

“I have read that objects have been unfortunately dumped there. It’s quite possible that people would take better care of the pond if there were, for example, some kind of supervision,” he says.

Parking lot discovered the pond last year by chance. She was out with her boyfriend in the Ruskeasanta area. Parkkinen thought that the area was so familiar that there was no need for a map.

“I was wrong because we got lost. But there was something good about getting lost, because we apparently found a pond formed in an old quarry.”

Parkkinen says that finding the pond was a great, slightly unreal moment.

“It’s somehow special that such a thing exists, but we don’t really know about it. There is something mysterious and fascinating about it.”