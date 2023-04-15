Home page politics

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her South Korean counterpart Park Jin in Seoul. © Soeren Stache/dpa

North Korea is testing a new missile. China is trying to expand its power in the Indo-Pacific. Foreign Minister Baerbock assures South Korea that ties with important value partners will be strengthened.

Seoul – Germany and South Korea have agreed to work more closely amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula and a more aggressive Chinese approach in the Indo-Pacific.

“South Korea is not only a well-established democracy, but also one of our closest value partners outside of Europe,” said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) after a meeting with her South Korean counterpart Park Jin in the capital Seoul. Park said that this year, with the 140th anniversary of German-Korean relations, the two countries’ strategic dialogue is particularly meaningful this time.

Baerbock said that Germany could learn a lot from South Korea, particularly with regard to the strengthening of economic security planned by the federal government through the diversification of supply chains. She also announced a deepening of close economic ties and a stronger joint fight against the climate crisis.

Tensions with North Korea

Regarding the tensions on the Korean peninsula, Baerbock said: “North Korea’s missile tests, which violate international law, cannot be justified by anything and pose a real threat to security in the Pacific and especially to your country.” that we stand firmly by your side as partners.

Park warned, citing the recent test of a nuclear-capable ICBM by the neighboring country on Thursday, that further provocations by North Korea are threatening. “We need a strong response at the international level,” he said. Denuclearization remains the goal of South Korean policy. Germany’s support is also required for this. The United States and South Korea understand denuclearization as the disarmament of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

According to the federal government, North Korea carried out 35 missile test series with at least 60 missiles in 2022 – including four tests of ICBMs. North Korea says it has made significant progress in nuclear deterrence. A new Hwasongpho-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with solid fuel propulsion was successfully tested on Thursday. Solid fuel rockets are ready for use particularly quickly.

Like in the Cold War: Baerbock at the border

Immediately after her arrival in South Korea, Baerbock informed herself about the current situation in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in socialist North Korea. Among other things, she visited the “Blue Barracks”, where the armistice agreement concluded in July 1953 was negotiated after the three-year Korean War.

More than a million soldiers face each other at the weapon-ridden border on the 38th parallel. The United States currently has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea. Under international law, both Korean states have been at war since the end of their civil war in 1953. There was never a peace treaty. Almost half of South Korea’s nearly 52 million people live in the metropolitan area around Seoul, which is close to this border. South Korea is the tenth largest economy and the seventh largest exporter in the world.

Baerbock meets the top foreign politician in Beijing

In the morning, Baerbock met with the top foreign politician Wang Yi in the Chinese capital Beijing. This conversation is also likely to have been about the Chinese government’s controversial backing for the Russian war in Ukraine, the situation in Taiwan and human rights in China. Afterwards it became known that Baerbock had also met with human rights activists on the sidelines of the visit to China. On Friday, the minister met Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Deputy President Han Zheng.

At the end of her two-day inaugural visit to China, the minister, accompanied by VW China Board Member Ralf Brandstätter, found out about the work in Volkswagen’s research and development center. Products for all VW brands have been developed there since 2013. In addition to interior design and vehicle safety, the focus is also on e-mobility and connectivity. dpa