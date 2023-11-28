Genoa – Thirty-four years old Milan Badelj, thirty-six Ciccio Caputo. The seasons pass, but they don’t weigh, as demonstrated by the performance of Croatian director, still and increasingly at the center of Genoa. This is also demonstrated by the goals scored by the center forward, 8 in total with the Empoli shirt from January to today: that is, since he left Sampdoria, now considered a finished player, and made his goals available to Empoli. He has scored three in this first part of the championship, the last against Sassuolo a few days ago from a penalty. Young people ask for space but the “old” ones still have plenty of beer in their bodies.

Badelj and Caputo themselves know something about it, who put a lot of it on the field and who have decided to produce it outside too. Both, in fact, have invested in the production of the most loved and well-known drink in the world. They did it in their area, highlighting a local product. Caputo in “his” Altamura, in Puglia. «It all started as a joke while talking one evening with a friend who was passionate about wine. We wanted to do something that would enhance the aromas and flavors of Altamura, our town. We chose bread, its flavour, as the basis to try. This is how the idea for this beer, “Pagnotta”, came about, which was initially a game, but has now become a reality, with many employees, many satisfactions and a lot of work behind it. The initial investment was very small, almost ridiculous, but now we are also expanding to wines, gin and it’s a beautiful reality”, said the center forward, who on the pitch when he scores celebrates by miming drinking a mug…

«Beer is going strong, we have already launched gin and now Primitivo beer is coming, the first one made with a wine, Primitivo, a wine from my area. I could also make it with pesto, it would be good, Thorsby had given me the idea”, he had said at the time when he wore the Blucerchiati shirt together with the Norwegian. Who is now at Genoa, Badelj’s teammate. A couple of years ago in Croatia the director invested in the “Garden Brewery”, a craft brewery in Zagreb, which in recent years has also been awarded by the British Beer 52 for some of the best beers in Europe. “I decided to make this investment with my partner Tomislav Alpez, with whom I have an investment company. We analyzed the market and concluded that artisanal production is something that combines production and creativity and offers the possibility of a return on invested capital. So far everything is going very well, we are satisfied,” said Badelj himself. That he loves “dark beer” and cannot directly deal with the brewery’s production but relies on some friends for this. Production quickly increased from 12 thousand to 35 thousand hectolitres, Croatian beer is exported to around twenty countries and exports have now exceeded 50% of the brewery’s turnover.

Badelj and Caputo, pun intended: they’re going at full speed. It’s difficult to stop them, to those who thought they were finished they have shown that they can still have their say in Serie A. The Croatian will have to do without Strootman, who is out for a few games due to injury. “He’s a friend but he’s also the companion of all those I’ve had with whom I got along best. Without him on the pitch I struggle to express myself at my best. Knowing his person and his professionalism, I consider myself much richer with him,” Badelj said a few days ago. Now he will have to go on for a while without the “shoulder”, with Frendrup and Thorsby to lend him a helping hand. Andreazzoli, for his part, entrusted Empoli’s attack to Caputo. The task of salvation is complicated but not impossible, Saturday’s match at Ferraris could mark the path for Genoa and Empoli. Full speed ahead for salvation.