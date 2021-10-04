Some interesting background regarding Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars emerged during the specific panel at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online. The famous Yoko Taro, creative director of the game, had in fact presented this project as a mobile game, but the executive producer Yosuke Saito managed to change his mind and turn the whole thing into a consumer title.

The decision to make it a mobile title “small and compact”Was due to all the very high obstacles that arise in both the development and launch of a game for consumers, but Saito he said he was against it as it could not have been “compact” as he wished, and he said he was worried because Yoko Taro he already deals with other social games, perhaps too many to be able to keep up with another similar project.

The narrator also came to support the decision Hiroki Yasumoto, who thinks they release Voice of Cards as a purchasable title it can only benefit the entire team.

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is on the way since October 28 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC through Steam.

Source: Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Street Siliconera