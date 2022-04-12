Bad news. The MRI confirms the injury and Luka Doncic will be absent, at least, at the start of the playoffs. His discomfort in the last game of the season already presaged something similar to a catastrophe, something that has finally been confirmed in tests that do not reveal, yes, neither the real extent of the injury nor the total time out. Marc Stein has given the news and has assured that the results will not be made public yet, although Callie Caplan has assured that it is a calf strain. The journalist, in consultation with several experts, has assured that the injury is complex and that the estimated minimum time of absence is around two weeks. That is, a situation that could leave Doncic even without a full first round.