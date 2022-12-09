Nine years on from the last chance, tonight Christian Horner he will receive for the fifth time in his career the award due to the winning team of the Constructors’ title in Formula 1. Red Bull this result had been missing since 2013 and it hadn’t even arrived last year, when even Max Verstappen had achieved success among the drivers by mocking – in the controversial Abu Dhabi final – Lewis Hamilton. This season however for the Milton Keynes team he arrived there‘en plein complete, with a double in both world championship standings. In the press conference to present the end-of-season Gala organized by the Federation in Bologna, however, Christian Horner himself was keen to underline how the road to conquering these successes has been less easy than it may have appeared from the outside. In particular, in the first part of the year, Red Bull had to deal with a very fast Ferrari.

The Maranello team won two of the first three races and capitalized on the initial difficulties of the ‘bulls’ to the fullest. Since the race at Imola, in which the first one-two of the season arrived for the Austrian team, however, the wheel has started to turn in the direction of Milton Keynes. “I think Ferrari was faster than us at the beginning of the year Horner admitted. we managed to keep in touch and that was very important. Our championship lasted for twenty-one races, because we missed the first one having had a double retirement. Imola was a crucial weekend for me. Winning both the Sprint and the Grand Prix, taking one double and beating Ferrari at home, I think psychologically it was a great thing for the team. We developed the car, we improved it, we lightened it and the performance arrived. It’s been an incredible year.”.

The Maranello team is in fact grappling with the umpteenth change of team principal after the resignation to which he was ‘forced’ Matthias Binotto. The British manager, who has been leading the Red Bull team since the now distant 2005, granted thehonor of arms to the 53-year-old Italian engineer, underlining how in his opinion the work done by the now former number one of the Ferrari muretto was anything but negative. “Mattia has done a great job of producing a very competitive car and engine for Ferrari this year. Obviously they had some intense moments from an operational point of view. [Binotto] he dedicated a big period of his career and his life to Ferrari and surely it must be difficult for him to leave the team after such a long time. Theirs is a national team as well as an official constructor. I think the next one will be the sixth team principal at Ferrari since I’ve been at Red Bull. There must be great pressure on their work”, concluded Horner.