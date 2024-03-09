Election political polls today 9 March 2024

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – A few hours before the vote in Abruzzo, Giorgia Meloni has to deal with the latest electoral political polls resulting from the Super media Agi/Youtrend.

According to the survey, which is based on the average of the polls carried out in recent weeks, Fratelli d'Italia, which still confirms itself as the leading Italian party, loses half a percentage point and drops to 27.6%.

The Democratic Party, however, gains half a percentage point and is now at 20.1 percent, seven points behind Fdi. The 5 Star Movement is also growing, albeit by 0.1 percent. Giuseppe Conte's party is now accredited with 16.3%.

The other two centre-right parties, Lega and Fi, also fell. The Carroccio retreats by 0.2 percent, falling to 8.1% while the Azzurri are at 7.5 percent, down by 0.1%.

Among the other minor parties, the Greens/Italian Left grows by 0.1 percent and is now at 4.1% while Carlo Calenda's Action is stable at 4 percent.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.

