Ukraine: Pope, 'we can negotiate with the help of international powers'

In Ukraine there are those who ask for the courage of surrender, of the white flag. But others say that this would legitimize the strongest. What do you think? “It's an interpretation. But I believe that those who see the situation, those who think about the people, those who have the courage to raise the white flag and to negotiate are stronger. And today we can negotiate with the help of international powers.” The Pope observed this in an interview on Swiss Radio and Television broadcast by the Vatican media. “The word negotiate – he added – is a courageous word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you need to have the courage to negotiate. You are ashamed, but with how many deaths will it end? Negotiate in time, look for some country to act as a mediator. Today, for example in the war in Ukraine, there are many who want to act as mediators. Turkey offered itself for this. And other. Don't be ashamed to negotiate before things get worse.” Has the Pope also offered to negotiate? “I'm here, period. I sent a letter to the Jews of Israel to reflect on this situation. Negotiation is never a surrender. It is the courage not to lead the country to suicide. The Ukrainians, with the history that they have, poor things, the Ukrainians at Stalin's time, how much they suffered.”

Pope: war between two irresponsible people in Gaza

“We must move forward. Every day at seven in the afternoon I call the parish of Gaza. Six hundred people live there and tell what they see: it's a war. And war is made by two, not one. The irresponsible ones are these two who are waging war.” So Pope Francis in the interview given, at the beginning of February, to Lorenzo Buccella, journalist of the Swiss Radio Television (RSI) for the cultural magazine “Cliché” and which will be broadcast on 20 March. “Then there is not only military war – the Pontiff pointed out -, there is the 'guerrilla war', so to speak, of Hamas for example, a movement that is not an army. It's a bad thing”

Pope: I try not to be a liar otherwise I'll confess

“We are sinners, and we have a little darkness” “even a Pope. We all have some wisdom to know what happens. And many times we don't understand what happens”. Thus Pope Francis in the interview given at the beginning of February to Lorenzo Buccella, journalist of the Swiss Radio and Television (RSI) for the cultural magazine “Cliché” and which will be broadcast on March 20. “I try not to be a liar, not to wash my hands of other people's problems. I try, I'm a sinner, and sometimes I can't do this. Then when I can't I go to confession”, adds the Pontiff.

Pope: it is important to be self-critical with your own slips

What relationship does a Pope have with error? “He is strong, because the more power a person has (the more) he runs the risk of not understanding the slips he makes.” Thus Pope Francis in the interview given, at the beginning of February, to Lorenzo Buccella, journalist of the Swiss Radio Television (RSI) for the cultural magazine “Cliché” and which will be broadcast on 20 March. “It is important to have a self-critical relationship with one's mistakes, with one's slips – underlines the Pontiff -. When a person feels sure of himself because he has power, because he knows how to move in the world of work, of finances, he is tempted to forget that one day he will be begging, begging for youth, begging for health, begging for life… It's a bit like the temptation of omnipotence. And this omnipotence is not white. We all need to be mature in our relationships with the mistakes we make, because we all we are sinners.”