Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcántara is currently in the middle of a challenging recovery process due to a second relapse of his hip injury.

It is worth remembering that before reaching the soccer elite, his story began in San Pietro Vernotico, an Italian municipality, where he was born in the same hospital where Dr. Palaia, a social doctor at US Lecce, worked while his father was in the ranks of the club.

From an early age, Thiago embarked on his football journey in Brazil, his family’s homeland, playing in the Flamengo youth categories. However, his life took a turn towards Spain when his father signed for Valencia CF.

Then, two years later, when Mazinho moved to Celta Vigo, the family settled in Vigo. It was at that time that Thiago began to stand out at Nigrán CF, where he played for two years before joining ED Val Miñor Nigrán-NovacaixaGalicia, previously known as Ureca, in the town of Nigrán (Pontevedra).

Several years have passed since that trip from Italy to Spain and his rise in the world of football. Alcántara faces a new challenge as he deals with his second relapse of his hip injury, staying away from the playing fields.

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, commented on this situation in a recent press conference, noting that, although it is not a serious injury, it will prolong his period of inactivity.

This setback illustrates the challenges that sometimes accompany long-term injuries.

An obstructed career

Injuries have been a constant obstacle in the 32-year-old Alcántara’s career, relegating him to a secondary role at Liverpool FC. According to reviews from expert media such as ‘AS’, His recurring fight against physical problems has reduced his relevance in Jürgen Klopp’s team, and during the last transfer window, Liverpool were forced to look for reinforcements for their midfield.

Despite this, Thiago himself has indicated that he is not giving up and is looking to put his injuries behind him to regain his place in the Premier League.

Thiago, who was only able to play 28 games last season for Liverpool, is considered one of the key players in Klopp’s scheme. However, His physical problems have raised questions about his future at the club.

During the last transfer window, there were rumors about possible offers from teams in Turkey and the Middle East. Despite this, the Spanish-Brazilian footballer, whose contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season, He has chosen to focus on his recovery and returning to the playing field.

In that sense, it has been known that Liverpool, aware of the importance of having a fully fit Thiago, is willing to give him the opportunity to redeem himself and regain his prominence in the team. Despite the arrival of new talents such as Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, the club has not lost faith in the ‘6’ and hopes that he can overcome his physical problems and shine again in the Premier League.

