Tegola Zapata for Gasperini, who loses the Colombian forward again due to a first degree lesion of the semimembranosus muscle of the right thigh, sustained during training yesterday afternoon. It was hoped that it was nothing serious, but today’s tests revealed an injury that should keep Zapata out for about twenty days.

TOWARDS LECCE

—

Gasp on Sunday against Lecce recovers Muriel, who served the disqualification, but for the same reason he loses De Roon and Scalvini. Season ended instead for Hateboer, who broke his crusader against Lazio and has already been operated on. Finally, the conditions of Pasalic, who returned to the group after the sprain that had caused him to miss Lazio, should be verified.